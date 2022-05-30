Watch
French 32-year-old journalist is killed in Ukraine

AP
This undated photo provided by BFM TV shows reporter Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff. French news broadcaster BFM TV said the 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday May 30, 2022 in Ukraine, fatally hit by a shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation. (BFM TV via AP)
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 12:28:45-04

PARIS — The French news broadcaster BFM TV says a 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday in Ukraine.

It says the journalist was hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation.

BFM TV said Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle” near Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff.

Macron tweeted he “was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot."

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in late February, at least seven journalists have been killed, according to numbers gathered by Reporters Without Borders.

At least nine journalists have been injured while covering the invasion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
