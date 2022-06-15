Nonprofit: Russian missile blows up Ukrainian train filled with food

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres reported a Russian missile struck a train filled with food as his nonprofit group continues its humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

According to Andres, no one was injured in the attack in Eastern Ukraine, but he said an entire wagon of food was lost in the explosion. Nate Mook, World Central Kitchen CEO, said 34 pallets of food were lost in the blast.

This is 600 meters from the passenger station, similar to the Kramatorsk missile attack. They destroyed 34 pallets of WCK food, but I’m grateful nobody hurt. Look at the carnage being inflicted on the people of Ukraine every day. Rail will be fixed & trains will keep going! 💪🇺🇦 https://t.co/zwjbMQw9of pic.twitter.com/4Wrdw01gqq — Nate Mook (@natemook) June 15, 2022

The group has been actively feeding and assisting Ukrainians since the start of the war in February. Andres told Congress last week his organization has provided 40 million meals in the region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In April, World Central Kitchen reported that one of its sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was struck by a missile, injuring four of its personnel.