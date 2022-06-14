Russian tennis players will be allowed to compete at US Open

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

That invasion prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes, including world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The men's and women's tours retaliated by stripping Wimbledon of its ranking points. Now, no players will earn ranking points during the tournament.

The trickle-down effect will likely mean top players dropping in the rankings.

U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr tells The Associated Press that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag.

Medvedev is the defending U.S. Open champion.

The tournament starts on Aug. 29.