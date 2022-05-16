'Rust' producer: Film will still be completed after death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, report says

A producer working on the movie "Rust" where the accidental deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins happened last year on the New Mexico film set says that the movie will be finished according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We're confident we'll be able to complete the movie," Anjul Nigam, a producer for the film, said.

Reuters reached out to a representative for Nigam, but didn't immediately receive a reply for further comment.

The producers for the film, Rust Movie Productions, were fined the maximum amount possible by the state of New Mexico, $137,000, for what the state called "willful" safety lapses which lead to Hutchin's death.

Actor Alec Baldwin has denied responsibility for the death of Hutchins after a revolver he was rehearsing with fired a live round that hit and killed her and also wounded director Joel Souza, who survived.