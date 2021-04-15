San Antonio airport on lockdown after officer-involved shooting in area, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio International Airport has been put on lockdown due to an officer-involved shoot in the area.

The San Antonio Police Department tweeted at 2:48 p.m. local time that it confirmed an officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd, which is outside the airport.

Police wrote that the lockdown was activated as a "precaution" and that “no other injuries are reported.”

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.