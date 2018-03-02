San Diego Girl Scout proposes giving out cookies to boost motorcycle sales
SAN DIEGO -- A 9-year-old San Diego girl is using her cookie business to help support other businesses.
The 9-year-old, named Daniele, wrote a letter to Kenny Chen, the owner of Onyx Moto in Kearny Mesa, proposing a way to increase business.
Daniele is proposing that Chen use Girl Scout Cookies to sell more motorcycles.
“You can give customers a box (of girl scout cookies) while they sign all those papers. They may even buy the second warranty,” the three-page letter reads.
“You have customers and they get hungry. Many have probably said they need to ‘go to lunch’ to talk over their decision to buy a motorcycle. Don’t let them leave! Give them a box of delicious Girl Scout Cookies instead.”
Chen said in a post on Instagram that he loves seeing such creativity and that he’ll be placing an order for some of the treats.
What a smart cookie!
I received this fabulous hand written letter from an aspiring entrepreneur named Daniele. She wrote me a 3 page letter with a business proposition on how to increase my motorcycle sale through happy customers! I love seeing such creativity in our youth. If anyone is interested in ordering some cookies i'm placing an order this week for some!