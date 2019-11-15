DEARBORN, Mich. -- Mourners gathered in Michigan on Thursday to remember a student-athlete at Dearborn High School.

Zhara Alasadi, 15, died at a local hospital after she was diagnosed with pneumonia, according to her close friends.

The Dearborn High sophomore overcame odds earlier this year after undergoing a heart transplant on Valentine's Day. According to Gift of Life Michigan, her heart was failing to pump blood and was functioning at only 7%.

After Zahra had heart surgery she returned the the field to play multiple sports. Tonight, her friends talk about sharing the field with the enthusiastic teammate. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/ZJXqSSjeg5 — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 15, 2019

Zhara's heart surgery story is told on the Gift of Life Michigan website here .

Alasadi returned after surgery to play multiple sports for her high school teams and hoped to become a pediatric cardiologist to help others like herself.

She spoke about the surgery in a radio interview posted on Instagram after her death.

The district said grief counselors would be at the high school on Friday to talk with students.

Alasadi was laid to rest Thursday morning.

This story was originally published by Rudy Harper at WXYZ.