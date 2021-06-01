Watch
Shooting reported at Los Angeles-area fire station

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 01, 2021
Officials are responding to reports of a shooting at a Los Angeles County fire station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department's Twitter account confirmed there was a shooting just before 11 a.m. PT at Station 81 in Agua Dulce, an area west of Santa Clarita, California.

One person has been confirmed injured following the shooting, according to CNN and KTTV. It's unclear if there are more victims.

ABC News and KTTV both report that a fire has been reported at a home about ten miles from the station, though it's currently unclear if it is linked to the shooting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

