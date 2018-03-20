Shooting reported at school in Maryland

Scripps National
7:47 AM, Mar 20, 2018
2 mins ago

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

Reports indicate that a shooting has taken place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, south of Washington, D.C. According to ABC News, the scene is contained.

The St. Mary County sheriff confirmed the shooting in a tweet Tuesday morning.

 

 

There are currently no reports of injuries.

More on this as it develops.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top