Shooting reported at school in Maryland

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
Reports indicate that a shooting has taken place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, south of Washington, D.C. According to ABC News, the scene is contained.
The St. Mary County sheriff confirmed the shooting in a tweet Tuesday morning.
There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School— St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018
There are currently no reports of injuries.
More on this as it develops.