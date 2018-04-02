Six months after Las Vegas shooting, hundreds gather to remember victims

Fog
HI: 66°
LO: 59°
Hundreds came together to walk the perimeter of the venue where 58 people lost their lives exactly six months ago.
A memorial service is being held for the victims of the 1 October shooting at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival at 6 p.m. Sunday. Several hundred people are expected to attend.
LAS VEGAS — Six months ago, 58 innocent people lost their lives in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday, April 1 to remember the 58 people who were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern history.
The gathering took place outside of the venue where the deadly shooting took place on Oct. 1, 2017.
Organizers handed out 58 white glow sticks.
Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak presented 58 red roses to the organizers.
After a reading of the names of the dead and a moment of silence, the attendees took a solemn walk around the perimeter of the festival grounds, which are inaccessible.
Six months since that terrible night. @SteveSisolak came by with 58 roses. 100 or so people here so far to honor them ♥️ #VegasStrong @KTNV pic.twitter.com/qRFQCCEEkR— Gina Lazara (@GinaLazara) April 2, 2018
Six months since that terrible night. @SteveSisolak came by with 58 roses. 100 or so people here so far to honor them ♥️ #VegasStrong @KTNV pic.twitter.com/qRFQCCEEkR
Reading of the victims names 💔💔💔 #VegasStrong @KTNV pic.twitter.com/SBTDLJ4TSK— Gina Lazara (@GinaLazara) April 2, 2018
Reading of the victims names 💔💔💔 #VegasStrong @KTNV pic.twitter.com/SBTDLJ4TSK