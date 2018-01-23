Skydiver killed after fall into roof of Southern California home

Allison Horn
6:39 PM, Jan 22, 2018
3 hours ago
PERRIS, Calif. (KGTV) - A skydiver died Monday after crashing into the roof of a home in Perris, California.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The skydiver was on a solo dive. The Riverside County Coroner identified him on Tuesday as 27-year-old Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam of Calgary, Canada.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

The tragedy happened several streets away from the home where Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say children were held captive by their parents.

 

