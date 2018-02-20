Some gun stores say they will no longer sell AR-15s to people under 21 in wake of Florida shooting

Cazes, who is originally from Louisiana, told Costello he's lived on both sides of the political spectrum and believes that raising the age limit on AR-15s is a solution that both sides will accept.
"Currently the handgun age is 21. And it has an FBI check and a state check. But the long gun age, which includes ARs, is only an FBI check," he said.
"It doesn't have a state check, and the age issue is also another problem. So I would say let's meet in the middle and say let's get this age thing fixed. And put it into a bill."
A firm supporter of the right to bear arms, Cazes made clear that the bill he's proposing should not touch ARs, which are legal, or high-capacity magazines.
He told Costello he keeps an AR-15 in the trunk of his car.
"That's my weapon of choice for defending myself and my family," he said, adding, "There's no button we can push magically to get rid of all guns. Some people think that's some option we have, and it's not."
Cazes, who has been a gun shop owner for more than 15 years, made one exception to his new rule.
"If you're on active duty or honorably discharged military, you would be exempt because you have been through boot camp and know how to be a man and use this gun."