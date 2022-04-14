Songs by Queen, A Tribe Called Quest added to Recording Registry

Music made by Queen, Journey, and Alicia Keys is heading to the Library of Congress.

Their works are part of the 25 recordings the Library of Congress will be added to the national recording registry this year, the library announced in a press release.

"The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation’s history and culture through recorded sound,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public’s input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

Other artists that are joining the collection include Linda Ronstadt, A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, and Buena Vista Social Club.

The registry, which was established in 2000, has 25 new titles added to its archive every year.

Historical recordings are also included in the collection including public speeches and radio shows.

This year, the collection added Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidential speeches and a broadcast of baseball player Hank Aaron's 715th career home run.