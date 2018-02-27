Southwest Airlines teams up with Nintendo for ultimate Nintendo Switch sweepstakes

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 6:29AM CST expiring February 27 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 6:28AM CST expiring February 28 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 6:24AM CST expiring February 28 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 6:24AM CST expiring February 28 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 6:23AM CST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 5:53AM CST expiring February 27 at 5:53PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 3:28AM CST expiring February 27 at 11:27AM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 3:28AM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 3:28AM CST expiring March 2 at 3:59PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 3:28AM CST expiring March 2 at 8:34AM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 3:28AM CST expiring March 1 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 3:18AM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Shelby, Tipton

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 3:18AM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Shelby, Tipton

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 3:16AM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 3:04AM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 2:59AM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 1:25AM CST expiring February 27 at 1:25PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:48AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring March 8 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 28 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 1 at 11:08AM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:01PM CST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 9:01PM CST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 26 at 9:01PM CST expiring February 27 at 9:01AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 26 at 8:58PM CST expiring February 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 26 at 8:55PM CST expiring February 28 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 8:21PM CST expiring February 28 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:48PM CST expiring February 27 at 11:47PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:54AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:36PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:35PM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:36PM CST expiring March 1 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:36PM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:36PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:35PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:36PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:35PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:35PM CST expiring February 27 at 11:32PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:35PM CST expiring February 27 at 11:32PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:26PM CST expiring February 28 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:26PM CST expiring March 1 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:26PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:27PM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:23PM CST expiring February 27 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Bullitt

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:23PM CST expiring March 2 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:21PM CST expiring February 27 at 10:40AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring February 27 at 6:22PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring February 27 at 6:22PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring February 28 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Advisory issued February 26 at 6:17PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 2:53PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:54AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 27 at 12:52PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 28 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:54PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:51PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:51PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:51PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 11:33AM CST expiring March 1 at 9:12PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 11:33AM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Ohio

Flood Advisory issued February 26 at 8:57AM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:14PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:14PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 5:43PM CST expiring February 28 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 15 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 14 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 8:35AM CST expiring February 27 at 8:34AM CST in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson