SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has pulled up at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the glittering outpost, where docking occurred Thursday evening.

The astronauts got emotional when they first spotted the space station from 20 miles out, calling it “a pretty glorious sight."

The station's welcoming committee consisted of three astronauts instead of the preferred seven.

That's because SpaceX brought four of them back Monday, after the launch of their replacements kept getting delayed.