SpaceX rocket debris lights up the night sky in Seattle

Roman Puzhlyakov/AP
In this still image taken from video provided by Roman Puzhlyakov, debris from a SpaceX rocket are shown lit up behind clouds in the sky as seen from Vancouver, Wash. Thursday, March 25, 2021. The remnants of the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket left comet-like trails as they burned up upon re-entry in the Earth's atmosphere according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. (Roman Puzhlyakov via AP)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 18:28:10-04

SEATTLE — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week.

SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
