SpaceX to launch first all-civilian mission Wednesday

SpaceX on Wednesday hopes to secure the latest landmark achievement by a private space travel company — the first manned spaceflight without professional astronauts.

The company is set to conduct the Inspiration4 launch from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night in a trip organized and financed by billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman. The four-person crew will spend three days in space orbiting the Earth before splashing back down in Florida.

The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, perched atop a previously-used Falcon 9 rocket, is slated to occur at 8:02 p.m. ET — although storms in the area could push the launch back until as late as 1:02 a.m. or delay the mission until later this week.

According to NBC News, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is touting Wednesday's launch as a major step forward for the space tourism industry. At the moment, space travel is all but out of reach outside of the ultra-wealthy, but Musk and other space tourism CEOs say these early flights will prove vital in normalizing space flight among civilians.

As The New York Times notes, Wednesday's launch will mark the first lengthy astronaut launch from the U.S. where the government is largely a bystander.

NASA pilots and flight crews were aboard previous manned SpaceX launches. And while billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson recently flew to the edge of Earth's atmosphere in their own spacecrafts, those missions lasted only mere minutes.

The Inspiration4 crew includes: