State Department increases travel risk for states in Mexico
(KGTV) - The U.S. State Department increased the risk factor with new travel warnings for Americans in Mexico Wednesday.
Violent crimes including homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies are widespread, officials said.
The State Department said travelers should use toll roads, exercise caution while visiting bars, clubs and casinos, do not display signs of wealth, and be vigilant when visiting banks or ATM’s.
U.S. government employees face travel bans in some areas of Mexico, however there are no government restrictions in the tourist areas of Ensenada, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to the State Department.
Level 2: Exercise extreme caution
Baja California
Campeche
Chiapas
Guanajuato
Hidalgo
Mexico City
Oaxaca
Puebla
Quereetaro
Quintana Roo
San Luis Potosi
Tabasco
Tlaxcala
Veracruz
Yucatan
Level 3: Reconsider travel
Chihuahua
Coahuila
Durango
Estado de Mexico
Jalisco
Morelos
Nayarit
Nuevo Leon
Sonora
Zacatecas
Level 4: Do Not Travel
Colima
Guerrero
Michoacan
Sinaloa
Tamaulipas
The State Department encourages U.S. citizens to enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to make it easier for relatives to find them during emergencies.