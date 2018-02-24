Ohio company sees increased demand for bulletproof backpack shields

Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:50AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 24 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Ohio company sees increased demand for bulletproof backpack shields
STOW, Ohio - An Ohio company that makes bulletproof backpack shields is experiencing an increase in demand for its product due to concerns over school shootings.
"We've had, I would say, a 100 to 200 percent increase certainly in response," said Matt White, the director of marketing for ShotStop Ballistics, based in Stow.
The backpack inserts are one-quarter inch thick and weigh about a pound. It's made from the company's Duritium technology, which can block bullets from handguns and some rifles. However, it does not protect against high-caliber weapons, like AR-15s.
The shields come in hard or soft designs and cost $110.
White said more parents have been inquiring and ordering the insert following the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Demand also increased after a 13-year-old boy died after shooting himself inside a middle school restroom in nearby Jackson Township.
"The fact that you're even here and we're talking about it, it's terrible," White said. "It's not something that we ever envisioned. It's not something that we had planned for, but the potential with what's out there now, it's one more layer of safety."
White said the bulletproof product was originally meant as a clipboard for police officers to provide added protection during traffic stops.
Some believe sending kids off to school with the shield only creates more fear and anxiety.
"It's not right. I mean, come on," said Dave Spearing who has grandchildren in the nearby Cuyahoga Falls School District. "Schools are safe."
But Kendall Kubus, a recent Akron Archbishop Hoban High School graduate, sees it differently.
"I think it's protecting us against if that is a scenario, we have that protection and parents have that in their mind that, "Okay, my child is there. They're going to be safer."'