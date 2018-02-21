Students across the country punished for joining Parkland students in anti-gun walkout

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:16PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 1:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 1:18PM CST expiring February 22 at 1:18PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:54PM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 21 at 6:53PM CST in effect for: Boone, Kenton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:23PM CST in effect for: Oldham
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:46AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Students across the country punished for joining Parkland students in anti-gun walkout
CNN
1:30 PM, Feb 21, 2018
Students around the United States are walking out of class to demand tougher gun laws in response to last week's deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, but some schools are threatening them with harsh punishments.
The Needville Independent School District in Texas issued a warning Tuesday that anyone who participated in a walkout or other political protest would be suspended for three days.
"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline," Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said in a statement posted on the Needville High School Facebook page.
Rhodes said the Houston-area district would not tolerate any protests or demonstrations during school hours.
"A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of the school will not be tolerated," he said.
The letter was posted on the same day that a 14-year-old was arrested at Needville Junior High School and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have been active in the week since the shooting -- holding rallies, being interviewed by national media and organizing a bus trip to the Florida State Capitol to meet with lawmakers.
A school district in Waukesha, Wisconsin, sent a letter to parents telling them that the school district is not involved in a walkout that is scheduled for March 14 and that teachers and students would not be excused if they participate.
"Participation in a walkout is disruptive and against school regulations, and will subject students to disciplinary measures," Superintendent Todd Gray said in the letter.
In a follow-up statement on Wednesday, Gray said the the original letter was designed to let parents know that the walkout next month was planned by an outside group with no connection to the school.
"At no time have we said students cannot make a statement peacefully while staying in school," Gray said, adding that he had not gotten requests to participate from any students or student groups.
"We acknowledge that individuals have a right to demonstrate to support a cause. Therefore, if parents wish to excuse their children from school to attend such an event or demonstration, that is their right," he said.
Are you participating in student walkouts? Share your photos on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #yesCNN and tell us why you're marching.