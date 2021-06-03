Watch
Student's at Wisconsin elementary school celebrate custodian’s 50-year career

Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 22:45:41-04

The kids at Dodgeville Elementary School gave one custodian the send-off of a lifetime.

After 50 years, Ernie Leuthold is putting his cleaning supplies down for the last time, WMTV reported.

"I had a lot of sick days built up, but as long as the kids were here, I was going to be here,” Leuthold said.

But the students and staff at the school in Wisconsin couldn't let him leave without a proper goodbye, so they organized a parade across the district

"He has a big smile and he’ll do anything for anybody. He has a heart of gold.” said organizer Diane Baryenbruch.

As an added treat, the mayor of Dodgeville declared June 1 as Ernie Leuthold Day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
