Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's.

The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.

They found that those who ate the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, Alzheimer's, and other illnesses.

They added that adding two teaspoons of olive oil daily to their diet lowered the overall risk by double digits.