Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 47

items.[0].image.alt
Sidiqullah Khan/AP
Damaged wall of a mosque is seen following a suicide bombers attack in the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that was packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers, killing several people and wounding others, according to a hospital official and a witness. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)
Afghanistan
Posted at 1:30 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 14:30:44-04

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Suicide bombers have struck a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers.

A Taliban official says at least 47 people have been killed and 70 wounded.

The attack on the Fatimiya mosque is the deadliest since the US military withdrawal.

The Associated Press reported that news of the attack comes a week after the local Islamic State claimed they bombed a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, which killed 46 people.

A witness reported four explosions — two outside the mosque, two inside.

He said Friday prayers at the mosque typically draw hundreds of people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

According to the AP, the reason behind IS targeting Shiite Muslims is because they view them "as apostates deserving of death."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

News

Storm 5 Alert Friday