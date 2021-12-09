Surveillance camera captures suspects rip out ATM at Connecticut store

Authorities in Connecticut are investigating a string of ATM robberies.

WSFB reported that one of the robberies was captured on surveillance video.

According to the news outlet, two suspects walked into a closed store, wrapped a cable wire around the ATM, and ripped it out.

The whole thing happened within seconds.

Police say the suspects are pros.

"The teamwork that they use is kind of incredible," Old Saybrook Police Capt. Jeffrey Deperry said. "They coil the rope up, throw it into the back of the stolen range rover, and they are out in a little over a minute."

Police said the vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

And it's been used in a carjacking, an armed robbery, and two ATM thefts.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the license plate. It has Connecticut plates DA5154.

Police say if you see the car, contact them immediately.