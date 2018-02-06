Suspect in viral child porn video in custody

A Detroit man who is believed to be behind a widely-shared video of child pornography is in custody in Alabama.

Germaine Moore, 44, surrendered to police in Millbrook, Ala. around 2:30 a.m., according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Moore is also accused of sexually assaulting three young family members.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Moore with first degree criminal sexual conduct and sexual abusive activity.

They say the assaults happened while Moore was babysitting the kids while their mother was at work.

Prosecutors say these crimes were committed between 2011 until 2017, both at his home in Alabama and at his mother's home in Detroit.

The three victims all children under the age of 13.

Moore's finacee was arrested Monday night and is not cooperating, and other news outlets are reporting the victim has been located and is safe.