Sword-handle umbrella prompts lockdown at Seattle-area hospital

A Seattle-area hospital was briefly locked down on Wednesday after a man's umbrella was mistaken for a rifle.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m. local time after authorities received reports of an armed suspect in the hospital. Patients, employees and visitors were advised to shelter in place while authorities searched for the suspicious person.

The hospital released security cam footage of the suspect in order to help identify the suspect. At about 10 a.m. local time — about 90 minutes after the hospital went into lockdown — the man contacted security to let him know his "rifle" was actually just umbrella with a sword hilt-handle.

We're sharing the photo of an individual of concern as captured on our security camera. Individual is male, late 40s, grey knit cap, black glasses, black jacket, orange pack over his shoulder. If you know this person or have any information, please call @KirklandWAPD (2/4) pic.twitter.com/YyWvGwHGV0 — EvergreenHealth (@EvergreenHosp) January 17, 2018

"We have located the gentleman in question and the unidentifiable object was confirmed to be an umbrella with a handle that is shaped like a sword. We took all necessary steps to exercise absolute caution to keep our patients, visitors staff and community safe and we greatly appreciate the support of everyone to help ensure our campus was safe," EvergreenHealth wrote in a statement.

Thank you to all who helped with locating a reported suspicious male w/a rifle. After a group effort it was determined 2 b an umbrella 🌂 pic.twitter.com/MTJdPJRk9a — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) January 17, 2018

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.