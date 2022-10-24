Teenager pleads guilty to deadly Michigan school shooting

DETROIT — Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured seven others.

The teenager pleaded guilty in a Michigan courtroom on the day he was scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling lost their lives in the shooting on Nov. 30.

The trial was originally set to begin in September, but a judge had set a new trial date for Jan. 17, 2023.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. They reportedly bought the gun Crumbley used in the shooting.