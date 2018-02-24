Woman who rammed White House gate with car has tried to jump fence before

Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:50AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell
Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Macon, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale, Wilson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:46PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 9:26PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 24 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 24 at 6:04PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:54PM CST expiring February 24 at 5:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Woman who rammed White House gate with car has tried to jump fence before
WTVF
4:10 PM, Feb 23, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Tennessee woman was behind a security threat that placed the White House on lockdown.
The vehicle that rammed the security gate Friday afternoon is registered to Jessica R. Ford, a woman who has had run-ins with Secret Service in the past. The car also had Rutherford County tags.
The incident report says Ford intentionally hit the fixed security barrier with her car while holding a gun in her hand behind the wheel.
According to the report, Ford hit the gate, and continued to accelerate, while an officer demanded she put the gun down multiple times. Witnesses reported seeing smoke from her vehicle's tires.
When she did not comply, the officer removed the gun from hand before she was pulled from behind the steering wheel.
Once they pulled her out of the driver's side window, they handcuffed her and searched the vehicle.
The White House was placed on lockdown for about an hour during the investigation. The Secret Service confirmed no shots were fired during the incident, and no law enforcement personnel were injured.
President Trump was inside the White House at the time, hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Turnbull remained at the White House as the incident was being investigated.
The incident wasn't Ford's first run-in with secret service. According to reports, Ford tried to get past security and scale a fence at the White House in April, May and July of 2017. She was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and ordered to stay away from the White House grounds.
Ford has a lengthy criminal history in Tennessee as well. In 2003, she was charged with DUI and prescription fraud. From 2004 to 2006 she was charged with multiple counts of violation of probation and resisting arrest. In 2011, in Nashville she was charged with criminal trespassing.
The Secret Services said Ford is now facing multiple charges in connection to Friday's incident including Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Destruction of Government Property.