Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tesla announces another recall

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich. Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough. The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
US Tesla Heat Pump Recall
Posted at 2:51 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 15:51:42-05

Tesla is recalling certain 2021 and 2022 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

The company says "a software error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator, resulting in decreased defrosting performance."

The issue fails to comply with federal standards and could increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla says it will perform an over-the-air software update to fix the problem.

There will be no charge to the customer.

This is just the latest recall issued by Tesla. In the last two months, the company has issued recalls for a faulty seat belt chime, software that allows vehicles to roll through stop signs and trunk and camera issues.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap