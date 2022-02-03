Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tesla issues new recall over faulty seat belt chime

The car maker has had two recalls this week.
items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/Associated Press
A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and solar panel maker private. Six of nine members said in a prepared statement Wednesday that Musk began talking with the board about the move last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Tesla logo
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 11:48:45-05

Tesla is recalling more vehicles Thursday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the audible chime may not sound off if a driver’s seat is not fastened.

The recall affects more than 817,000 Tesla vehicles, including 2021 to 2022 Model S and Model X cars, 2017 to 2022 Model 3s and 2020 to 2022 Model Y vehicles.

Federal motor vehicle safety laws require the chimes to sound when cars are started.

Documents from NHTSA show the problem only happens if the driver left the car in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

The chime will still sound if the car is going more than 13 miles per hour and the seat belt isn’t buckled.

The issue can be fixed with an over-the-air software update.

Tesla will send out the update sometime in February.

Tesla plans to send out notification letters by April 1.

Thursday’s recall comes just days after Tesla announced a separate recall involving its full self-driving feature.

The car software was allowing vehicles to roll through stop signs without coming to a full stop.

Tesla said it is disabling the full self-driving feature with a software update.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap