Tesla's latest recall is due to 'Boombox' function

Tesla announced another recall on Thursday.

The company said it's recalling certain 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla says the vehicles have a "Boombox function" that allows sounds to be played through an external speaker that could obscure pedestrian warning sounds.

"Pedestrians may be unaware of an approaching vehicle if the PWS sounds are obscured, increasing the risk of a crash," said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Tesla will be performing an over-the-air software update that will address the issue, the NHTSA said.

In the last two months, the company has issued recalls for windshield defrosting issues, a faulty seat belt chime, software that allows vehicles to roll through stop signs and trunk and camera issues.