KINGWOOD, Texas -- A Texas mother was stunned to find a note in her 5-year-old child's lunchbox that told her to put her child on a diet.

Francesca, the child's mother, put a note addressed to the day care worker in her child's lunchbox.

The mom had recently made diet changes to her son's lunch and wrote this note to be supportive, asking the workers on Tuesday to "Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much, and that I'm thinking about him."

Francesca said when she got the lunchbox back, someone had written on the note, "No! Put him on a diet and go away!"

"It took a minute to register, what I even saw and I just kept re-reading it and I just stood there for a minute," said Francesca.

She said she had never had a problem with the Rocking Horse day care until this incident.

""To know a grown up who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be can say something like that especially about a child is, they're sick. There's something wrong," said said Francesca.

A director at the Rocking Horse day care in Kingwood, Texas, said he was sorry for the incident and the employee who wrote the comment was terminated.