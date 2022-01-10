Texas mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

Authorities in Texas say a mother has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly putting her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car, so she didn't get exposed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, the 41-year-old reportedly took her son to a COVID-19 drive-thru test site at the Cypress-Fairbanks school district, where she's also a teacher.

The AP reported that the woman's son was allegedly found in the trunk of her car by the school district’s director of health services, Bevin Gordon, who was gathering information from vehicles in line for COVID-19 testing.

The news outlet reported that the mother told Gordon she put him in the trunk because she didn't want to get exposed to the virus.

The child was unharmed, the news outlet reported.

Gordon then later contacted the school district’s police department.

The woman, who has worked at the school district since 2011, hasn't been arrested or turned herself in yet, authorities told the news outlet.

The school district has placed the woman on administrative leave.