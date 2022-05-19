'The Real Love Boat' dating show to sail on CBS' fall lineup

Network TV's fondness for reality fare and reboots combine in "The Real Love Boat," a sea-going dating show that's part of the CBS fall schedule announced on Wednesday.

Described as a "romance adventure competition," the series credits as its inspiration the popular and kitschy comedy-drama "The Love Boat," which aired from 1977-86 on ABC. "The Real Love Boat" will follow returning shows "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" on Wednesday this fall, a rare all-reality night for CBS.

The network is also launching three new scripted series. There's a police drama, "East New York"; "Fire Country," about a convict-firefighter, and a legal comedy-drama, "So Help Me Todd."