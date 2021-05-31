Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes wants to ask jurors more than 100 questions

Elizabeth Holmes’ attorneys have more than 100 questions for prospective jurors, including things like how often they check social media, and which platforms, and whether they have a Netflix subscription, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Holmes is facing a jury trial later this summer. She was indicted for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2018 while she was CEO of Theranos, a blood-testing start-up.

Her lawyers filed the proposed jury questionnaire last week. The 112 questions they want potential jurors asked include many that gauge a person’s media consumption overall - which platforms, how many times, which groups they are a part of online, who do they follow on which social platforms, etc. - as well as their knowledge of Holmes and Theranos.

The proposed questions also include ascertaining whether a potential juror has experience with several professional fields and government agencies.

U.S. prosecutors responded by filing their own proposed list of questions, around 50, and want to ask potential jurors about their main sources of news, and if they follow financial-related news.

Holmes and her former COO, and ex-boyfriend, Sunny Balwani are both facing charges for allegedly falsely claiming their company’s machines could perform several diagnostic tests with just a single drop of blood.

The prosecution says the pair knew all along the technology wasn’t capable of doing the tests as promised, and allegedly defrauded investors, doctors and patients. They could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The start-up was once valued at $9 billion.

Holmes’ trial is set to begin in August. It was delayed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, then earlier this year it was delayed again after it was learned Holmes is due with her first child this summer.