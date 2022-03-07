Thousands of animals remain at Kyiv zoo amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Workers are providing comfort and care for the animals at the Kyiv zoo amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The zoo reports that about 50 people are essentially living at the zoo to care for the animals.

Loud explosions have been heard from inside the zoo, but it reportedly has not taken any direct hits.

"Animals are frightened by the loud sounds of explosions, but our veterinarians are constantly monitoring their condition," the zoo said in a statement on its website.

In an effort to minimize the stress on the animals, the zoo says they have been moved to indoor enclosures and underground "galleries."

The zoo says it currently has electricity, heat and enough food to care for the animals.

The zoo is home to thousands of animals, including elephants, giraffes and Ukraine's only gorilla.