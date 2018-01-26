Three students hit by vehicle at bus stop in Florida

BRANDON, Fla. — Three students were hit by a vehicle at their bus stop on Friday morning in Brandon, Florida. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was also a student.

The students were hit at the bus stop located at 2501 Bonterra Boulevard in Brandon.

Traffic crash with injuries, vehicle vs pedestrians on

Miller Road S & Bonterra Blvd. Miller Rd is closed. Deputies on scene, will send out updates as soon as more information becomes available. Use alternate route to avoid delays. — Larry McKinnon ⭐️ (@LarryMcHCSO) January 26, 2018

All three victims are students at Durant High School, according to officials with the Hillsborough County School district. The driver of the SUV is also a Durant High School student. The driver was not injured and remained on the scene following the crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said all three students were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name and ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and Durant High School administrators are on the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.