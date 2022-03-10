Tiger Woods inducted into Hall with hard work and big payoff

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods already is the greatest of his generation. Now he's enshrined with the best of all time.

Woods has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

He choked up talking about his family, which made sacrifices so he could play. He said his parents took out a second mortgage so he could play on a tour when he was 14 years old.

"Without the sacrifices of mom, who took me to all the tournaments," Woods said. "And dad, who’s not here, but who instilled in me this work ethic to fight for what I believe in, chase after my dreams.

“If you don’t go out there and put in the work, if you don’t go out and put in the effort, one, you’re not going to get the results, and two, and more importantly, you don’t deserve it. You need to earn it," Woods added.

Woods has 82 wins on the PGA Tour and 15 majors.

Also inducted Wednesday night, PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Susie Berning and the late visionary Marion Hollins