Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old Utah cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

A 10-year-old Utah boy credited winning his battle against cancer to Tom Brady and got to meet him last year got another shoutout from the Tampa Bay quarterback.

After Noah Reeb was diagnosed, a family friend could relay his story to Brady, who then sent a heartfelt message to Noah that he would beat the disease.

To celebrate, Noah's parents took him to a Buccaneers game in October.

At the game, Noah made a sign that read: "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

Once Brady saw it, he went and shook the 10-year-old's hand in an unforgettable moment.

Then last week, the defending Super Bowl champion gave Noah another surprise via a video message — this time with an extra special gift attached.

"You've inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also, and the NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year," he said. "As a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you're going to be there."

.@TomBrady surprised 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb with Super Bowl tickets. This is what it’s all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qo6QdjM1qI — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022

In response to the special gesture, Reeb was left speechless.

“Thank you so much!!” he said. “Let’s Go, Bucs!”

Spencer Burt at KSTU in Salt Lake City first reported this story.