Tornado touches down in suburban Chicago, damaging several homes

CHICAGO — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the tornado touched down in Naperville around 11 p.m. local time Sunday night. At least 10 people in the neighborhood have been displaced by the storm.

About 30 minutes later, officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday. There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

According to the Tribune, wind speeds are estimated to have reached 135 mph, and officials say debris was launched up to 10,000 feet in the air.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.