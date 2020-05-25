Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Trump demands immediate answer from governor on RNC capacity

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this July 21, 2016, file photo, confetti and balloons fall during celebrations after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump&#39;s acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. President Donald Trump demanded Monday, May 25, 2020, that North Carolina&#39;s Democratic governor sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trump demands immediate answer from governor on RNC capacity
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 10:11:26-04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Donald Trump demanded Monday that North Carolina’s Democratic governor sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s tweets Monday about the RNC planned for Charlotte come just two days after the state recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases yet.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the state to enter a second phase of gradual reopening Friday with some further loosening of restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants.

However, Cooper said the state must continue to closely watch virus trends and has ordered entertainment venues, gyms and bars to remain closed.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Back to Work 480x360.png

Rebound

The Rebound starts here