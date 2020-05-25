Menu

Trump participates in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony, speaks in Baltimore

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump salutes before placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump doubles up with Memorial Day events in Virginia, Maryland
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 12:54:57-04

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. He was joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, his defense secretary and other cabinet members

The president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier overlooking rolling hills dotted with white tombstones.

Presidents typically honor fallen military members by laying a wreath and delivering a speech at the hallowed burial ground across the Potomac River from Washington. But the pandemic has led to changes this year because of restriction on gatherings.

Next, the president headed to Baltimore to speak at the Fort McHenry National Monument. It’s where the hoisting of a huge American flag to celebrate an important victory over the British during the War of 1812 inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Baltimore's mayor is unhappy about Trump's visit, saying it sets a bad example when many residents have been told to limit travel.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young also says the city can't afford the cost of a presidential visit when city revenue is declining because of the virus outbreak.

