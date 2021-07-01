Watch
Trump Organization and its CFO reportedly indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - This photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows then President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 21:36:43-04

A Manhattan grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, according to The Washington Post and the New York Times.

The Post reported that Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief are expected to appear in court Thursday on tax-related charges, with the indictment remaining sealed until then.

According to The Times, Weisselberg will be arraigned Thursday in front of a state judge.

The Post reported that Trump is not expected to be charged this week, but his company could possibly face fines and legal problems. Prosecutors are hoping that Weisselberg will testify against Trump in exchange for reducing his own risk.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating for the past two years of a possible bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President and the Trump organization.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
