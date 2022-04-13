Watch
Twitter shareholder goes after Musk, accuses him of breaking law while buying stock

Patrick Pleul/AP
FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. The intrigue surrounding Musk's Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with the filing of a lawsuit alleging the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 13, 2022
Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

The complaint, by a Twitter shareholder, accuses Musk of violating a legal deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%.

According to the lawsuit, Musk had 10 days to notify the Securities and Exchange Commission that his stake surpassed the threshold.

Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.

That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold Twitter shares in the period before Musk acknowledged becoming a major shareholder.

The investment allowed Musk to become Twitter’s largest shareholder.

The announcement of the lawsuit comes after Twitter’s CEO announced that Musk would not be joining the board after all.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
