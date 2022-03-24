Uber to allow taxi requests on its app in NYC

People in New York City will soon be able to hail a taxi with their Uber app.

Uber is partnering with Curb and Creative Mobile Technologies to allow people to book a taxi ride on the Uber app.

"This is a real win for drivers – no longer do they have to worry about finding a fare during off peak times or getting a street hail back to Manhattan when in the outerboroughs," said Guy Peterson, director of business development for Uber. "And this is a real win for riders who will now have access to thousands of yellow taxis in the Uber app."

The new feature is expected to roll out in the spring and be widely available by the summer.

The change will add about 14,000 new drivers to the queue, according to The Verge.

Uber says riders in taxis will pay the same fare they would have paid if they ordered an Uber X trip.

New York's taxi industry was hit hard as Uber's popularity grew and customers flocked to the rideshare service. Cab drivers, especially those who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for a medallion, were upset that a medallion wasn't necessary to drive for Uber.