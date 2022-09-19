Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

University of Oregon apologizes for anti-Mormon chants during game with BYU

BYU Oregon Football
Andy Nelson/AP
Oregon students and fans cheer the during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
BYU Oregon Football
Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 13:55:16-04

The University of Oregon is apologizing after football fans launched into an offensive chant.

Oregon was playing BYU, which is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday.

A clip posted online shows the crowd shouting, "(Expletive) the Mormons."

The governor of Utah commented on the video, saying, "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon."

The University of Oregon said the chant coming from the student section was "disgraceful."

"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition," the university tweeted. "We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

Oregon's governor retweeted the university's statement. She added that the chant was "unacceptable."

"We must do better," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap