University of Texas warns students to beware of raccoons after series of attacks

AUSTIN — The University of Texas is warning its students to steer clear of raccoons on-campus after three students were bitten and administered rabies vaccinations.

The university said it has seen an increase in incidents involving raccoons and the student population, and that it believes the raccoon is sheltering around the outside of the library and business school.

"Students, Faculty and Staff, please do not approach any animal with intent to feed, pet, or take pictures with the raccoon," said the school in a tweet. "It is likely that the raccoon may feel threatened by close contact, especially if they have babies nearby."

The school asks that everyone on campus be aware of their surroundings while in the area.

"... and immediately seek medical attention if you are scratched or bitten by a raccoon or any wildlife," said the university.

Recently, we have seen an increase of incidents involving raccoons and the UT student population. Unfortunately, these interactions have resulted in three students being bitten by a raccoon and receiving rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure.

(Thread) pic.twitter.com/AiNPHJw9wh — UT Austin Office of Campus Safety (@UTAustinSafety) April 27, 2022

This story was first reported by Khadeeja Umana at KXXV in Waco, Texas.