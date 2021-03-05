Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US added 379,000 jobs in February in hopeful sign of economic rebound

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**HOLD FOR CHRIS HATCH** A line worker checks a 2012 Ford Focus on the assembly line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Thursday, March 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Factory jobs
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 08:42:29-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

The February gain marked a pickup from the 166,000 jobs added in January and a loss of 306,000 in December, but represents just a fraction of the 10 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast