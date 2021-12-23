US has reunited 100 children taken from parents under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Biden administration effort to reunite children and parents who were separated under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance border policy has made increasing progress as it nears the end of its first year.

The Department of Homeland Security planned Thursday to announce that 100 children, mostly from Central America, are back with their families and about 350 more reunifications are in the process after it adopted measures to enhance the program.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office that pledged to reunite families that were separated under the Trump administration's widely condemned practice of forcibly separating families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration.

According to the Associated Press, 50 families were reunited in September.

Under the Trump administration, about 5,500 children were forcibly removed from their parents, the news outlet reported.