Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US is expelling 12 Russian diplomats from UN

United Nations Ukraine
John Minchillo/AP
The symbol of the United Nations is displayed on the main gate outside UN headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
United Nations Ukraine
Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 16:49:14-05

UNITED NATIONS — The United States says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for engaging in activities not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills confirmed the expulsions after Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday afternoon that he had just been informed of “yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country" against the Russian Mission.

Nebenzia called the U.S. expulsions a “gross violation” of the U.N. agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap